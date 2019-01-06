Analysts Set Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT) PT at $37.40

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $41.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 183,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,200. The company has a market cap of $350.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $39.50.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.93 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 90.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Terry D. Mcnew acquired 3,545 shares of Mastercraft Boat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,756.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 320,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,006,544.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 42.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 179,691 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Mastercraft Boat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after buying an additional 40,893 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 413,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 116,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

