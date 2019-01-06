Analysts Set Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (AQXP) PT at $14.50

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AQXP stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.43).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers.

