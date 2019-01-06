Analysts Expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (SLGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Brokerages expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post $50,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year sales of $180,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $310,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Alpine Global Management LLC owned 0.08% of Sol Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLGL opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Sol Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

