Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.07 Million

Equities analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to announce sales of $312.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $325.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $286.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $288.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.24 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 11,977.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,361,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,242,353 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,942 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,864,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,647,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,784 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,120. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $39.97.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

