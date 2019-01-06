Analysts Expect Business First Bancshares Inc (BFST) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BFST shares. FIG Partners started coverage on Business First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

In other Business First Bancshares news, CFO Greg Robertson purchased 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $189,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $231,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $244,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, e-Statements, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services.

