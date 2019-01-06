Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 7.84%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Blackbaud from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Blackbaud to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

In other news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $73,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,174.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1,188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,991,000 after acquiring an additional 49,012 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the period.

Blackbaud stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.24. 300,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.19. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $120.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 27th. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.