Analysts Expect Ardagh Group SA (ARD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) will announce $2.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 billion and the lowest is $2.08 billion. Ardagh Group posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full-year sales of $9.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardagh Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.30 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 415,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 42,162 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 103,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,504. The company has a market capitalization of $206.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.05. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

