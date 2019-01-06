Amyris (AMRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMRS. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amyris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.39. Amyris has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.72 million. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, CFO Kathleen Valiasek bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eduardo Alvarez bought 11,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $50,057.82. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 333,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,295.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at $147,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, engages in the research, development, and production of ingredients for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavors and fragrances markets worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products.

