Aminex (AEX) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Aminex plc (LON:AEX) rose 9.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.64 ($0.02). Approximately 1,230,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Aminex PLC, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves primarily in Tanzania and Europe. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its property portfolio includes the Ruvuma, Kiliwani North, and Nyuni exploration licenses located in Tanzania; and the Valeni and Viktorovka oil and gas fields in the Republic of Moldova.

