Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOLD. Chardan Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 463.82%. The company had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $122,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,817.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,807,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,205,000 after purchasing an additional 541,308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,398.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,068,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,872 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,096,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,807,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,205,000 after purchasing an additional 541,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 584,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate in patients with pompe disease.

