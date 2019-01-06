American Water Works (AWK) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Water Works from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.22.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $76.04 and a 12 month high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.35 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.31%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 1,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $458,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,672.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.6% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 63,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 32.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.