American Vanguard Corp. (AVD) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of American Vanguard worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,922,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,018,000 after acquiring an additional 197,243 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 595,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 36,469 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Vanguard Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $460.56 million, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.11.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

