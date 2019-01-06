American Finance Trust Inc (AFIN) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 11th.

Shares of AFIN stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $18.50.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter. American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

