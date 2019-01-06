American Express (AXP) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXP. Buckingham Research cut shares of American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Barclays set a $118.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.62.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $81.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 billion. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.