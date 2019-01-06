Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (BATS:VMOT) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,270 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 23,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VMOT opened at $24.31 on Friday.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0383 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

