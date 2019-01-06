Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Market Perform”

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $253.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.68.

ADS opened at $161.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $278.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $135,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 125,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $24,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $199,607,500. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 52,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $3,442,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,536,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

