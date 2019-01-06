Alleghany (Y) vs. Donegal Group (DGICA) Critical Survey

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) and Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alleghany and Donegal Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany $6.42 billion 1.44 $90.13 million $2.04 305.91 Donegal Group $739.03 million 0.53 $7.11 million $0.30 45.77

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. Donegal Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alleghany, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Alleghany does not pay a dividend. Donegal Group pays out 190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Alleghany has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Donegal Group has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alleghany and Donegal Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany 0 0 1 0 3.00 Donegal Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alleghany currently has a consensus price target of $650.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.16%. Donegal Group has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.10%. Given Donegal Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Donegal Group is more favorable than Alleghany.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Alleghany shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alleghany shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alleghany and Donegal Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany 12.34% 5.42% 1.81% Donegal Group -2.65% -4.19% -1.00%

Summary

Alleghany beats Donegal Group on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit reinsurance products. This segment distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, management, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial and contract surety bonds, as well as workers' compensation insurance products. This segment distributes its products through independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for the moving and storage industry, and other markets; provides technical engineering services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, and residential lots. In addition, it operates as a toy, and entertainment and musical instrument company; manufacturer/remanufacturer of specialty machine tools, as well as supplier of replacement parts, accessories, and services for various cutting technologies; structural steel fabricator and erector; and provider of products and services for the funeral and cemetery industries, and precast concrete markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned approximately 226 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. Donegal Group Inc., through its interest in Donegal Financial Services Corporation, operates a savings bank. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

