ALIS Tops 1-Day Volume of $383.00 (ALIS)

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. ALIS has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $383.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One ALIS token can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALIS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.02285433 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00160279 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00214146 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026129 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026124 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS was first traded on August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,926,863 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALIS’s official website is alismedia.jp

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.