Alio Gold (ALO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Alio Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It engaged in exploration, development and production primarily in Mexico. The company’s principal assets include the producing San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and the development stage Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. Alio Gold Inc, formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ALO opened at $0.99 on Thursday. Alio Gold has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alio Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alio Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. U S Global Investors Inc raised its position in shares of Alio Gold by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 1,232,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 372,923 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alio Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alio Gold by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

