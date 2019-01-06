Alibabacoin (ABBC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $11.25 Million

Alibabacoin (CURRENCY:ABBC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. Alibabacoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $11.25 million worth of Alibabacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alibabacoin has traded 89% higher against the US dollar. One Alibabacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00002298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, CoinBene, Sistemkoin and DragonEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.26 or 0.02208238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00156430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00215598 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024693 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024726 BTC.

Alibabacoin Coin Profile

Alibabacoin’s total supply is 1,002,156,670 coins. Alibabacoin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alibabacoin is www.abbcfoundation.com

Alibabacoin Coin Trading

Alibabacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Sistemkoin, RightBTC, OOOBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alibabacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alibabacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alibabacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

