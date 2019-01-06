Shares of Alexander Mining plc (LON:AXM) were down 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 1,500,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 9,680,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Alexander Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/alexander-mining-axm-trading-down-8.html.

About Alexander Mining (LON:AXM)

Alexander Mining plc, together with its subsidiary, MetaLeach Limited, operates as a mining and mineral processing technology company in the United Kingdom. It owns and commercializes its proprietary hydrometallurgical mineral processing technologies. The company offers ambient temperature and pressure technologies, such as AmmLeach, which uses ammonia based chemistry to selectively extract base metals, including copper, zinc, and cobalt from ore deposits and concentrates; and HyperLeach, a process that utilizes chlorine based chemistry to solubilize metals comprising copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and rhenium from sulphide ore deposits and concentrates.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.