Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.50. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of -4.62.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd owned about 8.49% of Akari Therapeutics worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

