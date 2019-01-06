Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Seaport Global Securities Analysts

Seaport Global Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.29.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 275,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.