Air Lease (AL) Trading Up 7.9%

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) shares were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $31.98. Approximately 1,570,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,351,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Lease from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.59.

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,496,015.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $71,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at $33,898,585.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2,075.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

