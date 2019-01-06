Air Lease (AL) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Air Lease from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Air Lease and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.59.

Air Lease stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.92. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $50.70.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 51.81%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

In other news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $71,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 947,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,898,585.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 947,682 shares in the company, valued at $32,496,015.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 669,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,105,000 after buying an additional 450,809 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,031,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 3,517,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 351,777 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,370,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,307,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 180,588 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

