AidCoin (AID) Trading 14.9% Higher This Week

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $196,418.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AidCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.02239594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00155928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00211888 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024712 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024703 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin launched on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,872,467 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.