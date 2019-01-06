AFLAC (AFL) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.46.

NYSE:AFL opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $48.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Todd Daniels sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $150,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,394 shares in the company, valued at $502,931.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $49,642.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,950.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 116.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,525,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after acquiring an additional 821,166 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 659.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 640,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 556,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 76.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,258,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,231,000 after acquiring an additional 543,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,364,000 after acquiring an additional 505,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,364,000 after acquiring an additional 505,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

