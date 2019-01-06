Affimed (AFMD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies. Its product candidates are being developed in the field of immuno-oncology. The Company’s TandAbs has the ability to bring NK-cells or T-cells into proximity and trigger a signal cascade that leads to the destruction of cancer cells. Its product pipeline includes AFM13, AFM11 and AFM21. Affimed Therapeutics B.V. is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AFMD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Affimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Affimed from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Affimed has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.81.

NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.35.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 82.22% and a negative net margin of 2,124.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Affimed by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49,610 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,552,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

