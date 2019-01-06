Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AERI. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $592,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,529,302.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald D. Cagle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,417,790 over the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 70,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,281,000 after acquiring an additional 436,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,887,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,281,000 after acquiring an additional 436,964 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 123,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 39,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 375,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,130,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.