Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 65.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $585,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:SSD opened at $55.88 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $284.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Simpson Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/advisors-asset-management-inc-raises-holdings-in-simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-ssd.html.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.