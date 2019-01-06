Adobe Inc (ADBE) Stake Decreased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4,366.7% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total transaction of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.05, for a total value of $608,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,557 shares of company stock worth $4,978,246 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $226.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.34 and a fifty-two week high of $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up previously from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.68.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

