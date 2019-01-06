Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Aclaris Therapeutics from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.63. 284,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,397. The firm has a market cap of $302.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 1,578.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anand Mehra acquired 372,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $3,999,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.