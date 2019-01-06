Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) Shares Gap Up to $1.65

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.65. Achillion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 2041500 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $220.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,713,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 601,486 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 464.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 820,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 674,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,713,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 601,486 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,756,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 81.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders in the United States. Its lead drug candidate includes ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3 glomerulopathy.

