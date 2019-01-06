Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other news, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $10,298,371.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,459,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,272,034.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jared Watkin sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $4,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,133,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products, and Other.

