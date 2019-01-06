AAC (AAC) Trading 17.7% Higher

AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC)’s share price traded up 17.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $1.86. 576,643 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 368,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded AAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AAC from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered AAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.65.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). AAC had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. AAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAC Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darrell S. Freeman purchased 25,000 shares of AAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Nanko purchased 21,000 shares of AAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $45,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,700 shares in the company, valued at $151,946. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in AAC by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AAC by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 70,944 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in AAC by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in AAC by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About AAC (NYSE:AAC)

AAC Holdings, Inc provides inpatient and outpatient substance use treatment services for individuals with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues in the United States. Its therapy services include motivational interviewing, cognitive behavioral therapy, rational emotive behavior therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, solution-focused therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, and systematic family intervention.

