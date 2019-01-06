$968.52 Million in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report sales of $968.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $961.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $979.20 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.19 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of BR traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.88. 727,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $87.51 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In related news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $879,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $106,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth $120,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,971.6% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

