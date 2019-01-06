892,301 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 892,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,679,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Crescent Point Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 173.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after acquiring an additional 124,789 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 59.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 173,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 235.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 232,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 162,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Sunday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $3.27 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $823.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.26 million. Analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.86%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

