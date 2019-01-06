892 Shares in Ciena Co. (CIEN) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,588,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,346,000 after buying an additional 1,568,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 493.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,232,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 1,024,721 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,015,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,970,000 after buying an additional 887,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,049,000 after buying an additional 802,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,280,000 after buying an additional 708,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.54 million. Ciena had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $49,816.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,150 shares of company stock worth $2,352,382. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Ciena from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Ciena from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Ciena to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

WARNING: “892 Shares in Ciena Co. (CIEN) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/892-shares-in-ciena-co-cien-purchased-by-csenge-advisory-group.html.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.