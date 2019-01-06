$887.13 Million in Sales Expected for Red Hat Inc (RHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) to post sales of $887.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Red Hat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $902.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $876.90 million. Red Hat reported sales of $772.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Hat will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Red Hat.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.79 million. Red Hat had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RHT. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Red Hat from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Red Hat from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Northland Securities downgraded Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Red Hat in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Hat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.36.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,214,223.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $453,984 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHT. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Hat in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Hat during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RHT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $173.99. 2,213,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.60. Red Hat has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $179.49.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

