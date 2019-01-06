$607.78 Million in Sales Expected for Carvana Co (CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) will post sales of $607.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $596.00 million. Carvana posted sales of $265.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.78. 1,432,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,333. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 2.70. Carvana has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $72.59.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $21,319,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,486.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 856,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,986,500 and sold 940,669 shares valued at $43,685,801. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 67,062.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 653,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,358 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

