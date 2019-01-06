$560.66 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc (SPLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $560.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $537.24 million and the highest is $575.00 million. Splunk reported sales of $419.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.61. Splunk had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $480.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,367. Splunk has a 1 year low of $82.63 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of -82.47 and a beta of 1.93.

In other news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 11,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total value of $1,270,768.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,760,032.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $593,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,663. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 472.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,013 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions. Its software solutions include cloud services, enterprise security, application delivery, big data, business analytics, and information technology operations and log management. The company was founded by Erik M. Swan, Michael J.

