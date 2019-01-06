$5.98 Million in Sales Expected for Aduro BioTech Inc (ADRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will announce sales of $5.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.52 million to $10.67 million. Aduro BioTech posted sales of $3.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year sales of $18.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.85 million to $23.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 591.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.03%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 million.

ADRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

Aduro BioTech stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. 2,433,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,758. Aduro BioTech has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 268.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the second quarter worth $130,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 70.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 144.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 85.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 42,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

