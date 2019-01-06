$4.51 Billion in Sales Expected for CarMax, Inc (KMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) to report sales of $4.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.61 billion. CarMax reported sales of $4.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year sales of $18.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $18.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.26 billion to $20.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CarMax.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 21st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Wedbush set a $70.00 price target on CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CarMax to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.73.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,146. CarMax has a 12 month low of $55.24 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 815,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,897,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $867,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.7% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,741,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,003,000 after purchasing an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarMax (KMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.