$373.52 Million in Sales Expected for SLM Corp (SLM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce $373.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.90 million to $381.96 million. SLM reported sales of $309.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.10 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of SLM from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,717,700. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SLM by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 385,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 189,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 704,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 207,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,584,000 after acquiring an additional 151,360 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans.

