26,372 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Acquired by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,372 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.07% of PROS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of PROS by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,686,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 775,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,837,000 after buying an additional 366,708 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,741,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,262,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,244,000 after buying an additional 272,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROS by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,586,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,562,000 after buying an additional 247,315 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PRO. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

PROS stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.02.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PROS news, EVP Thomas Dziersk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $63,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,411.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $322,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,201.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $699,220. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “26,372 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) Acquired by Federated Investors Inc. PA” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/26372-shares-in-pros-holdings-inc-pro-acquired-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.