25,340 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Carter’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Carter’s news, Chairman Michael Dennis Casey sold 25,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $2,444,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,835 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $272,925.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,835 shares of company stock worth $9,606,925. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRI stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $923.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.87 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 33.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail stores and e-commerce sites. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales of its products to wholesale accounts.

