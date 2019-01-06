201 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Acquired by Ronna Sue Cohen

Ronna Sue Cohen purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $1,575.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,210.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,089.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/06/201-shares-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn-acquired-by-ronna-sue-cohen.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.