$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) to post sales of $2.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. Leidos reported sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year sales of $10.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.19 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.55 billion to $10.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.04%.

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Leidos from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Leidos stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. Leidos has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,152,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,668,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $945,282,000 after acquiring an additional 264,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 295,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

