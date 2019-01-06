$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $8.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 745,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,784,000 after acquiring an additional 65,047 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 696,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in WESCO International by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in WESCO International by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WESCO International by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WESCO International stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,786. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $43.94 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

