$1.36 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.44. Foot Locker posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FL. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $56.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.05.

FL stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.88. 2,222,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,685. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,621.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $832,934 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,220 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,608 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,036 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

